Train badly damaged by railway vandals

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption A cable struck a train, smashing a window of the cab

A disaster was "narrowly avoided" after vandals damaged overhead cables on a railway line in Glasgow, British Transport Police (BTP) have warned.

High-voltage power lines are thought to have been hit by objects thrown from a bridge over the line between Easterhouse and Coatbridge on Saturday.

The cables hit a passing train, shattering a cab window and resulting in delays for several hours.

BTP said it was "incredible" no-one was killed or injured.

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption High voltage cables were left dangling across the line

Det Con Victoria Graham said: "A disaster was narrowly avoided and we are now actively tracing those responsible."

She added: "This would have come as quite a shock to those passengers who were on board the section, some of which were young children.

"It is absolutely imperative that we trace those responsible and I would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time."

The incident happened at about 17:50 close to Netherhouse Road on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The train had to be taken out of service for repairs and the passengers were transferred to another train.