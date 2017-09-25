Image copyright Glasgow Science Centre

Police Scotland have reported two men for allegedly climbing the tower at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The incident on the 127m (417ft) Glasgow Tower happened at about 18:30 on 18 September.

Police said they were called to a report of two men climbing the rotating tower, which is the tallest freestanding building in Scotland.

A spokeswoman added: "Both men have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."