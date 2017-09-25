Two men reported by police over Glasgow Tower climb
- 25 September 2017
Police Scotland have reported two men for allegedly climbing the tower at the Glasgow Science Centre.
The incident on the 127m (417ft) Glasgow Tower happened at about 18:30 on 18 September.
Police said they were called to a report of two men climbing the rotating tower, which is the tallest freestanding building in Scotland.
A spokeswoman added: "Both men have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."