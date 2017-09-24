Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man was stabbed to death in a "senseless and violent attack" at a party in Glasgow.

Police said the 23-year-old was stabbed during a disturbance in a flat in Baldovan Crescent, Easterhouse, at about 00:40 on Sunday.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination will take place, but police said they were treating the incident as murder.

Det Insp Mark Henderson said: "A young man has lost his life in a senseless and violent attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person responsible.

"We understand there was a party within the flat where the incident took place and people in attendance will have witnessed what happened.

"I would appeal to these people to do the right thing and tell the police what they know because this despicable individual has no place in our society."