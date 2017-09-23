Police appeal after head-on crash in Crookedholm
Two people have been injured following a head-on crash in East Ayrshire.
A red Ford Fiesta was travelling north along Main Road, Crookedholm, at about 17:05 on Friday when it was in collision with a white Citroen travelling in the opposite direction.
The 19-year-old man driving the Fiesta is in a stable condition in Crosshouse Hospital. The 47-year-old woman driving the Citroen was discharged after being treated for minor injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
The crash happened about 100m south of the A71 in Hurlford.