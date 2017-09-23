Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Main Road, Crookedholm

Two people have been injured following a head-on crash in East Ayrshire.

A red Ford Fiesta was travelling north along Main Road, Crookedholm, at about 17:05 on Friday when it was in collision with a white Citroen travelling in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old man driving the Fiesta is in a stable condition in Crosshouse Hospital. The 47-year-old woman driving the Citroen was discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The crash happened about 100m south of the A71 in Hurlford.