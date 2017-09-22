Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a house in Tannahill Terrace

A 64-year-old woman was rescued from a fire which police believe was started deliberately at a flat in Paisley.

A neighbour, aged 50, noticed the blaze in Tannahill Terrace at about 03:15 and managed to get the woman out of the property.

She was checked over by ambulance staff but did not need hospital treatment.

Det Sgt Ally Semple, of Police Scotland, said the incident was a "deliberate, dangerous act" which was being treated as attempted murder.

He added: "The fast and heroic actions of the victim's neighbour undoubtedly saved her life.

"Extensive inquiries are under way to establish why someone would have intentionally set fire to this woman's home and it is vital that the local community support us in finding the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who noticed anything suspicious to please contact Paisley CID."