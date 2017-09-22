Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Georgina Bretman was described in court as an "attention seeker"

A veterinary nurse who deliberately poisoned her own dog has been given a community payback order.

Georgina Bretman, 28, injected her black-and-white cocker spaniel Florence with insulin that made the animal collapse and suffer from convulsions and seizures.

A Glasgow court heard that the dog could have ended up in a coma or died.

No explanation was offered as to why Bretman had harmed her pet but she was described as an "attention-seeker".

Following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August, Bretman, from Rhu, near Helensburgh, was convicted of causing the animal unnecessary suffering on 23 June, 2013, by injecting her with insulin resulting in her requiring immediate treatment to "avoid coma or death".

Low glucose

She was given a community payback order as a "direct alternative" to jail, with the condition she must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work. She was also banned from keeping a dog for two years.

This is understood to be the first prosecution and conviction of its kind of an owner harming their dog in such a way.

The court heard that on one occasion, Bretman's employer gave her an evening off - then correctly predicted that, within a few hours, the dog - also known as Flo - would suddenly become ill and be brought back to the surgery requiring emergency treatment.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The cocker spaniel needed emergency treatment on several occasions

Bretman started working as a veterinary nurse in 2011 for Pet A&E in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow which provided care for animals outside normal working hours.

Her former employer Lesley Herd grew suspicious after the two-year-old dog needed emergency treatment on several occasions after collapsing, twitching and vomiting. Every time, tests showed a low glucose level.

During Bretman's trial, Mrs Herd said: "The dog was fine between episodes so I really didn't know what was going on with the dog at all, we couldn't understand why she was having these episodes."

Mrs Herd said that she had taken blood samples from Florence to send to the Glasgow University Vet School for testing. Although Bretman volunteered to deliver the samples, they never arrived.

She told the court: "Because of the pattern of collapse and low blood glucose on each occasion and the fact that the dog was normal between episodes, I was suspicious insulin had been administered to the dog."

'Attention seeking'

One evening, Bretman, who was described by her employer as "quite attention seeking", was given time off work. That night Flo collapsed and was taken in for treatment.

Mrs Herd said: "I had said to my partner she will find an excuse to come in to the clinic because she's not happy about having the night off and I said 'I bet Flo collapses tonight', and it did happen."

Mrs Herd contacted the Scottish SPCA.

Bretman was later suspended and sacked from her job.

In evidence, Bretman denied the charge and said she was not responsible. She said she only ever wanted to find out what was wrong with Flo.

It was put to her: "It might be suggested you took a dislike to the dog, that's why you harmed her."

Bretman said: "Not at all, I put a lot of energy in. She was my companion."

'No remorse'

Defence counsel Craig Findlater handed 18 pages of references to the sheriff for consideration before his client was sentenced.

He told the court she was now unemployed and had moved back to her family home.

Mr Findlater said: "She has grown up with animals around her. She is educated to degree level and gained employment within her chosen profession, that is caring for animals."

The dog has been cared for by the Scottish SPCA since the allegations came to light and has since returned to good health. She will now be rehomed.

Sheriff Kerr told Bretman: "Flo was vulnerable and completely dependant on you for her care.

"Your motivation to cause her this suffering may never be known, you have chosen not to shed any light on that when you spoke to a social worker.

"You have expressed no remorse for causing Flo such suffering."

It was noted that Bretman harmed her own pet in her own time, had not harmed any animals she worked with and was not banned from working with animals.