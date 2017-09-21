A 75-year-old woman has been left "absolutely traumatised" after being sexually assaulted in her own home, police have said.

The woman was attacked in her bed in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said she had woken up at about 03:30 to find a man in her bedroom who then sexually assaulted her.

The man ran off after she called for help. He was seen heading towards Crosshouse Road by a neighbour.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing a grey, hooded top.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Det Insp Colin Campbell said: "This despicable individual has left an elderly woman absolutely traumatised and extensive inquiries are under way to trace him.

"Officers are currently examining CCTV footage and speaking to local residents but we urgently need the assistance of anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning.

"We are looking to speak to any people who may have noticed a man matching the above description acting suspiciously around the time of the incident to get in touch."

The officer also appealed to motorists with dashcams who were driving in the area at the time to come forward in case they had captured something vital to the investigation.