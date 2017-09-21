Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Bellfield Interchange

A 32-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car on the A77 in East Ayrshire.

The woman was walking on the northbound carriageway at about 20:15 on Wednesday when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident happened near the Bellfield Interchange junction at Kilmarnock.

The 71-year-old driver of the Corsa is also in a serious condition. Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Both the pedestrian and the driver were taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Inquiries are continuing into this crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the woman walking on the roadway, who hasn't yet spoken to police, to contact officers based at Irvine Police Office."