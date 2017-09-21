Glasgow car stop leads to £500,000 drug find
Two men have been arrested after drugs with a street value of almost £500,000 were seized in Glasgow and Paisley.
Officers found 60kg of cannabis resin after pulling over a car on the city's Argyle Street at 15:15 on Wednesday.
They went on to find another 115kg at a property in Paisley's North Street at 19:00.
A 49-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court while a 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear at court in Paisley on Friday.