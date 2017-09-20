Image caption Checks of buildings in Scotland have been undertaken in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in London

Combustible cladding has been found in some private high-rise properties in Glasgow, council officials have said.

Checks have been under way at buildings across Scotland in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Council planning official Raymond Barlow told MSPs that cladding had been found on some buildings in Glasgow, but said "it's not public information yet".

He said Scottish ministers had been informed, but the fire service and flat owners in the buildings had not.

Local government committee convener Bob Doris stressed that the buildings may well be "absolutely safe", but said residents "deserve answers".

MSPs and ministers have been conducting inquiries into fire safety and building and planning standards in Scotland in the aftermath of the Grenfell fire, which killed an estimated 80 people.

Combustible cladding

Holyrood's local government and communities committee heard that Glasgow City Council had discovered combustible cladding while looking back over the plans for some private residential properties in the city.

Mr Barlow, assistant head of planning and building standards at the council, said information had come to light "in the last couple of weeks" about "private flatted developments".

He declined to say how many properties were involved, saying he was "wary" to speak about the scale of the issue.

However, he said all the developments had won planning consent prior to 2005, when new housing regulations came into force.

And he said neither the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service nor flat owners had been informed, saying the Scottish government's ministerial working group had been informed in the first instance because it was a "national issue".

He said: "We're simply saying we're supplying information to Scottish ministers and then we wish to see what they wish to do with the information before we take it further."

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Raymond Barlow said he council wanted the government to decide what happened next

Mr Barlow accepted the information might cause concerns, and said the council wanted the government to advise them what to do going forward.

He said that "legislatively" there was not much that local authorities could do, other than inform building factors and the government.

Committee convener Bob Doris said MSPs would be seeking further information from the Scottish government and the council "as soon as humanly possible".

Housing minister Kevin Stewart is due to give evidence to the committee next week.

Following the meeting, Mr Doris described the news as "deeply concerning", saying residents deserved answers.

He said: "People who are currently living in private high rises and who listened to this today will of course be worried about their safety in their homes.

"We don't want this to cause undue alarm, as these buildings may well be safe, but people who live in these homes deserve answers.

"That's why we've asked Glasgow City Council and the Scottish government to urgently provide us with more information on the extent of this issue and we will put these concerns to the minister when he appears next week."