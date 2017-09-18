Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman sexually assaulted on Glasgow cycle path

Cycle path beside the Clyde Image copyright Google

A woman has been sexually assaulted while out for an evening jog along a cycle path in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old was running along the River Clyde near the SEC Centre towards Congress Road when she was approached by a young male cyclist.

The youth, who is believed to be aged 12 to 14, then assaulted the woman at about 19:30 on Tuesday 12 September.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was not injured but had been distressed by the incident.

She said inquiries were continuing.

