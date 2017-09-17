Image copyright Demi Campbell Image caption Nine people were injured when the rollercoaster crashed

An investigation into an accident at a Scottish theme park which left nine people injured has been completed.

Seven children were among those who were hurt at M&Ds near Motherwell when a number of cars derailed on the Tsnuami ride last June.

Following a 15-month probe, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has sent a report to the Crown Office.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said its own investigation into the incident is continuing.

Nine passengers, most of them children, were on board the inverted rollercoaster when five gondolas detached from their rails at a bend and fell to the ground on June 26 last year.

Ten people were taken to hospitals in Glasgow and Wishaw in the aftermath of the crash, although a 25-year-old woman was found not to be injured.

Among those who were injured were a 12-year-old boy with chest, abdominal and leg injuries and an 11-year-old boy who had serious arm and hand injuries.

Image caption Several cars from the inverted rollercoaster became detached at a bend

The outdoor rides at the theme park were shut for almost a month following the accident.

However the Tsunami never reopened and it was finally dismantled in February this year.

A spokesman for the HSE said: "HSE has now concluded its investigation into the incident which occurred at M&D's theme park in June 2016 and the report has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

"Any decision on further action is a matter for COPFS, and as such we cannot comment further."

A spokesman for the Crown Office confirmed that it had received the report.

He said: "The procurator fiscal has received a report in relation to an incident in Motherwell on 26 June 2016.

"The investigation, under the direction of the Crown's health and safety division, is ongoing."

A spokeswoman for M&D's said: "We cannot comment on any ongoing investigations."