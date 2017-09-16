Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a home in Glasgow Road in Paisley on Friday night.

Police are hunting a gunman who shot at another man on his own doorstep.

The 42-year-old victim was confronted as he answered the door to his home in Glasgow Road, Paisley, on Friday night but he was not hurt.

Officers say they are treating the crime as an attempted murder and they believe it was a targeted attack.

They also believe it may be connected to a silver or white Ford Focus, which was found on fire near Arkleston Road Cemetery shortly afterwards.

And they have appealed for help from any drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time of the shooting, at about 21:30 on Friday.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this reckless incident, which we believe to be targeted.

"Officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local residents and I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with our investigation.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was either in the area of Glasgow Road near to Penilee Road or Arkleston Road Cemetery between 2100 and 2145 hours last night.

"If you noticed a silver/white Ford Focus, or anything else suspicious, please get in touch.

"We would also appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were driving in either area last night to come forward, as you may have unknowingly captured footage which could be of significance to the investigation."