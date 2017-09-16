Police are hunting a gang who assaulted and robbed a teenager in Paisley in a "despicable" attack.

The 16-year-old was targeted by a group of six men near Fountain Gardens, in Love Street, at about 23:30 on Friday.

The group, who were aged between 16 and 19, assaulted him before stealing his backpack and a sum of cash.

Det Sgt Michael Lochrie appealed for help from potential witnesses to the incident.

He said: "The despicable behaviour displayed by this group of youths is completely unacceptable and inquiries are underway to trace them.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed the group in the area, or anything else suspicious, to come forward."