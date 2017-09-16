From the section

Image caption Crowds gathered for a march then a rally in George Square

Large crowds gathered in George Square in Glasgow for a pro-independence rally on Saturday.

Organisers said the Hope Over Fear event was to remember the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

There were speeches and music from special guests.

Hope Over Fear is a grassroots organisation set-up in the run-up to the vote three years ago. It has vowed to hold a rally each September "until Scotland achieves its independence".

Police Scotland said it estimated that about 1,500 people had attended the event in George Square.