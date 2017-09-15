Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Paisley
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Paisley.
Craig McClelland, 31, died in hospital after being stabbed in Tweed Avenue as he walked to a friend's house on Sunday 23 July.
The arrested man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.