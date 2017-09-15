From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland and Spindrift Image caption Craig McClelland was found badly injured on Tweed Avenue and later died in hospital

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Paisley.

Craig McClelland, 31, died in hospital after being stabbed in Tweed Avenue as he walked to a friend's house on Sunday 23 July.

The arrested man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.