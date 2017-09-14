Glasgow & West Scotland

Man to appear in court after baby badly hurt in Clydebank

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a baby girl was admitted to hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

The nine-month-old child was treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following an incident at a house in Clydebank.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 04:20 on Saturday, after the child was admitted to hospital.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 04.20 on Saturday 9 September, police were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after a nine-month-old female was admitted suffering serious injuries following an incident at a house in Clydebank that morning.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident."

