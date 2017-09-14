Image copyright Andrew Scott

The sky's the limit for young entrepreneur Amber Scott, as she opens a beauty studio in her back garden.

But the high-flying make-up artist is not setting up shop in a purpose-built garden shed, or a renovated outbuilding.

Instead, the 25-year-old from Carluke in Lanarkshire will be working from inside an upgraded 1950s plane.

The luxury airliner has been grounded in her parents' garden since they bought it almost 10 years ago.

They had planned to convert it into a bed and breakfast, but their plans were scuppered by a lack of time and money.

When they suggested Ms Scott use the Air Atlantique plane for a studio in March this year, it was an empty shell.

Image copyright Amber Scott Image caption The plane was an empty shell when Ms Scott decided to convert it into a make-up studio

Image copyright Amber Scott Image caption The plane is now home to a "first class" make up studio

Just six months later, it has been converted into a luxurious salon and is now open to customers.

Remarkably, Ms Scott, who trained at Clydebank College and has worked in New York, managed to keep the development secret.

"No-one knew except my family and friends," she told the BBC Scotland news website. "No-one knew till yesterday.

"Since we went public, the amount of messages I have had is unbelievable. Everyone's been so nice, I'm so happy."

She now plans to recruit another make-up artist, two hairdressers and a nail technician to join her at Runway Studios.

And she hopes she will one day be able to run classes in make-up, and in special effects and prosthetics from the craft.