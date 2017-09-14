Two arrested over Glasgow drugs haul
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £175,000 have been seized from a property in Glasgow.
Police Scotland recovered what is believed to be cannabis during a raid in Clydeholm Road, Glasgow.
Two men, aged 24 and 29, have been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the find.
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.