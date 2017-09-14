Glasgow & West Scotland

Two arrested over Glasgow drugs haul

Drugs with an estimated street value of almost £175,000 have been seized from a property in Glasgow.

Police Scotland recovered what is believed to be cannabis during a raid in Clydeholm Road, Glasgow.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, have been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the find.

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

