Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Scaraway Street in the Milton area of Glasgow

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed in an early-morning attack in Glasgow.

The 35-year-old suffered stab wounds in the serious assault in Scaraway Street, Milton, at 03:00.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where staff said he was in a stable condition.

Det Sgt Martin Smith said officers investigating the incident were gathering CCTV footage and making inquiries in the local area.

He added: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this attack and to trace the person responsible.

"Officers have also been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage in relation to this investigation.

"At this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area of Scaraway Street around the time of the incident on Wednesday morning, who witnessed anything suspicious to contact police."