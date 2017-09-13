A couple in their 70s have been left "absolutely traumatised" after they were assaulted and robbed in their home, police have said.

Three men forced their way into the house in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, on Tuesday after one pretended to be from "the water board".

They attacked the couple and then made off with more than £1,000 in cash.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery, which took place in Woodvale Avenue.

The 76-year-old man and 71-year-old woman answered their door at about 10:50 to a man wearing a high-vis jacket.

The man, along with two others, then forced their way into the house, assaulted the couple and demanded money.

They drove off in a silver hatchback which was parked nearby.

The man wearing the high-vis jacket is described as white, of medium build and in his mid to late 20s.

'Utterly despicable'

The second man is described as white, of slim build, in his mid to late 20s and with ginger hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black trousers.

The third man is described as white, of skinny build, with short dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses also reported all three were wearing distinctive orange protective "builder's" gloves.

Det Con Gordon Walker said: "This was an utterly despicable crime and the elderly couple have been left absolutely traumatised by what happened.

"Extensive inquiries are under way to trace these cowardly criminals, with officers currently examining CCTV and speaking to local residents."

He added: "I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this vehicle occupied by men matching these descriptions in the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch."