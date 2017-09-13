Image caption Joseph McMenemy was killed by his friend after the pair argued

A 24-year-old man is facing a life sentence after he admitted murdering his friend by stabbing him 14 times.

Gary Smith stabbed and slashed 27-year-old Joseph McMenemy, cutting through the main vein and artery in his neck causing massive blood loss.

The attack took place in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on 15 November 2016.

Smith, from Larkhall, changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial after seeing video footage of the wounds he inflicted.

Glasgow High Court heard Mr McMenemy was stabbed at least 10 times in the neck and four times in the chest and shoulders. Some of the knife wounds cut into bone.

He was attacked by Smith in his home in Donaldson Street.

The court was told the friends had a trivial row which sparked the violence.

Judge Tom Hughes QC told Smith: "It is not obvious why this happened, but it is an appalling tragedy."

The judge deferred sentence until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports and told Smith he would determine then how many years he must spend in jail before being eligible for parole.