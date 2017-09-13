Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies after East Kilbride factory incident

IODS Pipe Clad Image copyright Google

A man has died after an accident at a pipe welding factory in East Kilbride.

The 52-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident at IODS Pipe Clad on the Kelvin Industrial Estate, but died later.

Police Scotland said they had received a report of a man being injured at about 11:10 on Thursday 7 September.

A spokeswoman added: "A joint investigation between the police and Health and Safety Executive is under way and inquiries are ongoing."

IODS Pipe Clad is part of the Glen Almond Group.

