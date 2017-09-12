Image caption The collision happened outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and a child were hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old woman and five-year-old boy were injured as they crossed Argyle Street, outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, on Monday at 16:50.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the child to the Royal Children's Hospital, where both their conditions are stable.

They were hit by a Volkswagen Touareg, being driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

They have appealed for any witnesses who they have yet to speak to about the crash to contact them.