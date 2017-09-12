Glasgow & West Scotland

Appeal after woman and boy hit by car in Glasgow

Police at scene
Image caption The collision happened outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and a child were hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old woman and five-year-old boy were injured as they crossed Argyle Street, outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, on Monday at 16:50.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the child to the Royal Children's Hospital, where both their conditions are stable.

They were hit by a Volkswagen Touareg, being driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

They have appealed for any witnesses who they have yet to speak to about the crash to contact them.
Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them

