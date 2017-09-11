Man arrested after woman injured in Alexandria fire
- 11 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested over a house fire in West Dunbartonshire that left a 44-year-old woman in a critical condition.
The woman was taken to hospital after the blaze in Bonhill, Alexandria, at about 03:00 on 25 July.
A 27-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the fire and is in police custody.
He is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.