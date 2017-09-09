Man's body recovered from water near Riverside Museum in Glasgow
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man's body has been recovered from the River Clyde near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow.
Police were called to the scene at about 12:50 after reports of a body in the water.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The body of a man has been recovered and police inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."