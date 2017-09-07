Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe sudden death of nine-year-old girl in Glasgow

Police are investigating the sudden death of a nine-year-old girl in Glasgow.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Dumbreck Road just before 14:00.

Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained while they attempted to establish the exact cause of death.

A post mortem examination will be carried out and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

