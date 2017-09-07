Tributes paid to Scottish composer John Maxwell-Geddes

Image copyright Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Tributes have been paid to the Scottish composer John Maxwell Geddes who has died after a short illness.

Mr Geddes was born in 1941 and grew up in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

He studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) and went on to write three symphonies, and a number of chamber works and film scores.

He was best known for his 50-year collaboration with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Recent works had been performed at the Edinburgh International Festival, the St Magnus Festival and the Proms.