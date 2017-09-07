M8 motorway delays after multi-vehicle crash

From the section

A crash involving five vehicles including two lorries has caused delays on the M8 westbound in Glasgow.

The incident happened just before 08:00 westbound at junction 16 at Craighall.

Two lanes were temporarily closed while the emergency services attended.

Traffic was queuing back to junction 11 at Stepps, and there was also congestion on the M80 to junction 4 at Mollinsburn.