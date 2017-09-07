Scot's fear for family as Irma approaches

Image caption Martin McCreadie and his family are desperate to leave the Cuban island of Cayo Coco as Hurricane Irma approaches

A Scottish father on holiday in the Caribbean has spoken of his desperation to get his family out of the area in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Martin McCreadie, from Giffnock in East Renfrewshire, is staying on Cayo Coco, off Cuba, along with his wife and four-year-old daughter.

He has criticised Thomas Cook for delays in getting British tourists out of the region earlier.

The tour operator said it was in the process of moving people to safety.

Hurricane Irma has caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean, reducing buildings to rubble and leaving at least 10 people dead.

Irma is a category five hurricane, the highest possible level, and has sustained wind speeds of 285km/h (180mph).

Mr McCreadie said he had repeatedly tried to contact Thomas Cook since Monday to see if there were plans to evacuate his hotel.

However, despite the evacuation of Canadian guests, Mr McCreadie said that about 30 British tourists were still waiting at his hotel.

He said that he and his family were initially told by the tour operator that they were to remain there for the duration of the hurricane.

He said: "The only official information that I've been given is that Thomas Cook only put people into hurricane-proof hotels.

"I'm a structural engineer and when I look about I see large open plan spaces, fully vaulted ceilings, timber beams, timber rafters.

Image caption Martin McCreadie said only minimal preparations had been made for the hurricane

"They'd be subject to massive internal pressure and I'm looking about and I don't see how this building or any of these buildings can be hurricane proof."

Mr McCreadie said his family's hotel was close to the beach and that hotel staff had taken only basic measures to protect those inside.

"I'm about 20ft (six metres) from the beach", he said.

"In my room currently I have two bits of duct tape over the glass and a bit of wood to hold the door closed."

Hurricane Irma is currently moving relatively slowly at about 26km/h, and is due to hit the north coast of Cuba on Thursday night before moving on to the southern US coast past the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

Mr McCreadie said guests at the hotel were terrified to stay in the area a moment longer.

He said: "We're not safe here. If we're expecting the eye of the storm to pass just off the coast of where we are, and it's a 500-mile wide category five hurricane, then if we're expected to believe the storm surge of what's been anticipated of up to about 20 feet, then I can't see how this is possibly a safe location to stay in."

He added: "We can see the pictures, we can see other islands being devastated, we know what's coming."

Thomas Cook insisted the safety of its customers was its first priority and that holidaymakers would be moved to safety in Varadero and Havana on Cuba's main island.

They said that as with all hurricanes, local government had tried and tested procedures that were activated when a hurricane warning was issued.

In a statement on their website, the tour operator said: "The Cuban authorities issued an evacuation for Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo and Cayo Santa Maria for the morning of Thursday 7 September.

"Our resort teams and our special assistance team are helping our customers with this evacuation to Varadero and Havana and will remain with them throughout the journey."