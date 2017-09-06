Man, 90, dies after rescue from river in Ayr

A 90-year-old man has died after being pulled from a river in Ayr.

Emergency services were called to the River Doon in Doonfoot at about 13:40 on Wednesday.

The fire service, coastguard and ambulance service attended, along with police.

The man was taken to University Hospital Ayr where he died a short time later. Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.