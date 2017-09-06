Still Game dentures expert fined for illegal work

Image copyright Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption John Nicol has made false teeth for various TV show characters over the years

A dentures shop owner who made false teeth worn by the Still Game character Methadone Mick has been fined £1,800 for illegal dentistry work.

After a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, John Nicol, 73, from Johnstone, was convicted of practising as an unregistered dentist in March 2015.

Outside court, Nicol said people came to his firm, Speedy Dentures, after "terrible treatment from dentists".

He said: "It's a medal I should be getting."

Nicol, who was registered with the General Dental Council until 2011, was caught after a private investigator arranged for a woman to carry out detective work.

Image caption The false teeth worn by the Still Game character Methadone Mick were made by John Nicol's firm

In evidence Lyndsay Grant, 46, said she was to find out if dentistry work was taking place on the premises and "if there was any fingers being inserted in to the mouth - wet work".

She told procurator fiscal depute Mhairi Alexander she had taken her mum, who had a problem with her plate, to see Nicol - who had offered to make a new plate or to fix the current one.

Mr Grant said: "He was keen to, in his words 'impression her up'."

He went away to do what she thought was prepare to make impressions.

Before any "wet work" could take place, the women left.

Defence lawyer Gillian Barsanti had argued there was an "absence of vital evidence".

Sheriff Barry Divers convicted Nicol of breaching the Dentist Act 1984 by holding himself out to be a dentist while not registered as a dentist or dental care professional.

'Customers world-wide'

Speaking outside court Nicol said: "It's unfair. It's a private transaction between people who choose to come to me because they've had terrible treatment from dentists.

"I don't advertise as being a dentist and some dentists even refer people to me.

"I have customers from all over the world and have had repeat business from people since 1973."

Nicol has made false teeth for various TV show characters over the years, including Bob and Alan, electrical salesmen in the BBC show Chewin' the Fat.