Gigha dairy farmer's anger over whole milk for school snub

Image copyright Wee Isle Dairy Image caption Mr Dennis' dairy produces whole milk

A dairy farmer has complained to the Scottish government about not being able to supply his local school with milk.

Don Dennis, who runs the Wee Isle Dairy on the tiny island of Gigha, is not allowed to provide his product because it is whole milk and not semi-skimmed.

The farmer said research from Canada suggested whole milk "satisfies children's hunger better".

The government said it recommends skimmed or semi-skimmed milk only.

The school on Gigha in Argyll is supplied with milk produced at a dairy about 80 miles (128.7 km) away, according to Mr Dennis.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams Programme that the Canadian study involving 2,700 children suggested they ate snacks after drinking skimmed milk, but did not need a snack after consuming whole milk.

Image copyright Getty Images

He added that not being able to supply the island's school with milk did not affect his business, but he believed his product would offer children a healthy option.

The Scottish government said its recommendation on milk was in the interests of children's health.

A spokeswoman said: "Semi-skimmed milk is proven to have the benefits of full-fat milk, including high levels of calcium, with much lower levels of fat.

"The Scottish government sets nutritional standards for local authorities to ensure pupils are offered balanced and nutritious food and drink in schools, this includes guidelines recommending the serving of skimmed or semi-skimmed milk only."