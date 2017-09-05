Newton Mearns care home told to make 'urgent improvements'

Image copyright Google

A care home in Newton Mearns has been told to make urgent improvements in the care provided to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate served a formal improvement notice on Greenlaw Grove Care Home in Newton Mearns after an inspection raised serious concerns.

Issues highlighted included the way medicine was kept and administered, staff numbers and training, and residents' care plans.

The care home said it had already made "very significant progress".

The improvement notice says management at the care home must "demonstrate to the Care Inspectorate that members of staff are appropriately deployed as necessary to meet the health, welfare and safety needs of service users at all times."

It also says the care home's management must demonstrate that staff at the care home have received training in several areas including manual handling, infection control, stress and distress and adult support and protection.

'Swift action'

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we need to see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and, if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

"Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527."

A spokesman for the care home said: "The results of the recent inspection were far below the high standards we have consistently delivered for our residents over many years and we have taken swift action to put things right.

"We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate and have already made very significant progress.

"As well as changes to the senior management at the home, including the appointment of a new, experienced general manager, we have already undertaken intensive staff training and have significantly increased staffing levels as part of an ongoing action plan."