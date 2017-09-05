Flight delayed after scorpion found on Glasgow-Paris plane

Image copyright PA Image caption easyJet said the plane was being fumigated as a precaution

A flight from Paris to Glasgow was delayed overnight after a passenger spotted a scorpion on board.

EasyJet said the aircraft was being fumigated as a precaution before it takes off on Tuesday.

A passenger raised the alarm with cabin crew after noticing the scorpion on flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris on Monday.

The plane is being held at Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital before its return flight.

An easyJet spokesman said: "easyJet can confirm that a passenger reported to crew that a scorpion was on board flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

"The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority so, as a precaution, the aircraft will be fumigated before its next flight, EZY6884 to Glasgow, which is delayed overnight as a result.

"Although this is outside of our control, we would like apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

A statement on the airline's website said passengers were offered overnight accommodation in hotels.