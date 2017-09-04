CCTV appeal over supermarket robbery

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police investigating a robbery at a supermarket in Glasgow have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

A three figure sum of cash and cigarettes were stolen during the incident, which happened at 06:45 on 24 February at the Tesco in Trongate.

No-one was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as white, late 20's to early 30's, medium build with facial stubble. He has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye and tattoos on his right hand.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket and black jogging trousers..