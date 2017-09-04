Barrhead Travel to create 105 new jobs

One of Scotland's largest travel agents, Barrhead Travel, is to create 105 new jobs over the next few months.

The Glasgow-based firm said the posts were in addition to 149 new recruits already taken on in 2017.

The new posts include 80 staff jobs, mainly destination specialists, many of which will be based at the flagship store in Glasgow.

The company also plans to take on 25 modern apprentices, which will take its total trainee intake this year to 85.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 staff across sites across Scotland and the north of England.

Barrhead Travel CEO Sharon Munro said the firm was expanding to meet growing customer demand for specialist destinations, spanning cruises, long haul, beach holidays and city breaks.