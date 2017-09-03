Witness appeal over multi-vehicle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A706, near the village of Forth

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash involving three cars in South Lanarkshire on Friday that resulted in six people being taken to hospital.

A black Peugeot 206 collided with a red Citroen C1 and a white Ford Fiesta before going down an embankment on the A706, near Forth village, at 14:20.

Thee men, aged 19, 22 and 25 suffered serious injuries as a result.

A four-year-old child and 22-year-old woman, travelling in the Citroen, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

They were released from Wishaw General a short time later, along with a 15-year-old boy, who had been travelling in the Peugeot.

'Dashcam footage'

The 25-year-old male occupant of the Ford Fiesta was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition remains serious.

The two other men, who were travelling in the Peugeot, suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Wishaw General.

The road was closed for several hours as crash investigators examined the scene.

Police Scotland said: "Officers are appealing for any motorists who may have been on the A706 around the time of the collision taking place.

"Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact road policing officers at Motherwell Police Station via 101."