Boat sinks in Largs marina after catching fire
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Emergency services were called out to a pleasure boat on fire at Largs Marina.
The boat was destroyed by the blaze, which spread to a nearby fishing boat, before sinking.
The fire service, police, coastguard and local RNLI teams were involved in Friday's incident.
The fire was spotted at about 18.20. No-one was injured.