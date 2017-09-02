Glasgow & West Scotland

Boat sinks in Largs marina after catching fire

Sunken boat Image copyright HM Coastguard

Emergency services were called out to a pleasure boat on fire at Largs Marina.

The boat was destroyed by the blaze, which spread to a nearby fishing boat, before sinking.

The fire service, police, coastguard and local RNLI teams were involved in Friday's incident.

The fire was spotted at about 18.20. No-one was injured.

