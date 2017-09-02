Two men arrested after £360,000 Glasgow drugs seizure
- 2 September 2017
Two men have been arrested after cannabis with a street value of £360,000 was seized by police in Glasgow.
The discovery was made after officers searched a property in Westmoreland Street in the Govanhill area at about 13:35 on Friday.
Police Scotland said the find was part of an intelligence-led operation by officers.
Two men, aged 26, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.