Two men arrested after £360,000 Glasgow drugs seizure

Image copyright Google Image caption The drugs were found in a property on Westmoreland Street

Two men have been arrested after cannabis with a street value of £360,000 was seized by police in Glasgow.

The discovery was made after officers searched a property in Westmoreland Street in the Govanhill area at about 13:35 on Friday.

Police Scotland said the find was part of an intelligence-led operation by officers.

Two men, aged 26, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.