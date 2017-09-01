'Legal highs' fear at Kilwinning Academy over ill pupils

Image copyright Google Image caption Police and paramedics were called to the school

Two boys have been taken to hospital after becoming unwell at Kilwinning Academy in Ayrshire.

The emergency services were called at about 11:20 after concerns they may have taken psychoactive drugs known as "legal highs".

The 16-year-olds, both pupils at the school, were taken by ambulance to University Crosshouse Hospital.

Two other 16-year-old boys at the school were assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: "Two 16-year-old male pupils at Kilwinning Academy became unwell whilst at school.

"They have both been taken by ambulance to University Crosshouse Hospital where they are currently being assessed.

"A further two 16-year-old male pupils were also examined by paramedics at the school as a precautionary measure as they had been in the company of the two who had become unwell, however these two were found to be well."

A North Ayrshire Council spokeswoman said: "We are working with our colleagues in Police Scotland in relation to this issue and are willing to provide support to the pupils and families affected."