Paddle steamer Waverley cruises to resume after pier crash

Image copyright Peter Wallace Image caption The Waverley crashed near the seafront promenade

The world's last sea-going paddle steamer is to go back into service two weeks after colliding with a pier on the Clyde.

The Waverley crashed at Rothesay last Friday, causing damage to the bow of the ship.

Repair work is now expected to be completed in time to allow it to resume sailings from Friday 8 September.

The first sailing from Weymouth in Dorset will see it navigating around the Isle of Wight.

The accident took place during a regular sailing with passengers. No-one was injured.

Refunds offered

Crew and officers assessed the damage to the bow and the day-trippers were returned home by regular ferry.

The steam ship, which was launched in 1946, is operated by a charity, the Waverley Steam Navigation Company.

The coming week's cruises in the Bristol Channel have been cancelled while the ship is in dry dock.

The operator has offered a full refund to anyone who has already bought tickets.

The Waverley - facts and figures