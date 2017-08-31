Commonwealth Games gymnast Ryan McKee convicted of abusing girls

Image copyright Sprindrift Image caption McKee was convicted of three charges committed between 2010 and 2015

A former international gymnast has been convicted of sex offences against two schoolgirls.

Ryan McKee, who is 25 and from Milton of Campsie, engaged in sexual behaviour with the girls and encouraged them to send him indecent images.

McKee, who represented Scotland in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, was convicted of three charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred to carry out background reports.

During the hearing it emerged that McKee first became involved with the girls when they were aged 14.

He preyed on them over a five-year period, between 2010 and 2015, at a Glasgow sports club.

Naked pictures

Sheriff Tony Kelly told McKeen: "I accept the accounts given by the complainers, there are striking similarities about what was said about your conduct.

"You formed relationships with girls under 16 and kissed them and requested images of them."

Throughout the verdict McKee - who was convicted of a similar crime in 2013 after sending a nude snap to another schoolgirl, but admonished - sat with his head down in the dock.

The mother of one of the girls gave evidence to say she had confronted her daughter after hearing about "inappropriate conduct" involving McKee.

She told the court that her daughter said she had been kissing McKee for a "couple of months" and that they had exchanged naked pictures.

The woman saw text messages sent from McKee asking the girl to keep quiet about their relationship.

He told the child: "If it gets out it's true between me and you, I won't ever work again."

Sheriff Kelly deferred sentence for a background report and risk assessment and continued McKee's bail on condition that he not approach anyone under the age 16 without supervision.