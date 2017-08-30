Man, 80, guilty of historical sex abuse

An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually abusing three sisters over a 14-year period.

The High Court in Glasgow heard William Cassells inappropriately touched the girls between 1975 and 1989 at addresses in Castlemilk and Rutherglen.

One victim was aged 10 when Cassells began abusing her. The other two were aged 11 and 12 when they were abused.

Cassells, who had denied the allegations, was remanded in custody for sentencing in October.

The victims, who are now in their 40s and 50s, told prosecutor Rosemary Guinnane they told their mother what had happened to them, but she did not believe them.

They said that Cassells would regularly look after them and this is when he would sexually assault them.

The sisters recently decided to report the historic abuse to the police.

After the guilty verdicts were delivered, Ms Guinnane said: "The accused has no previous convictions.

"He is 80 and lives alone in Rutherglen. His wife is in a care home."

Judge Hughes told Cassells: "These offences took place over a period of time.

"You took advantage of young girls. These are very serious offences.

"It may be of some comfort to your victims that the jury accepted they were telling the truth."

Cassells was placed on the sex offenders register.

Judge Tom Hughes ordered a background report to be prepared for when Cassells next appears in court.