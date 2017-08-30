Girl arrested after 'pupils shot on bus with BB gun'

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after five pupils were allegedly shot with a BB gun and a police officer assaulted on a school bus.

It is understood the incident happened in South Lanarkshire on 24 August.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no-one required medical assistance.

The girl has been excluded from school and is now the subject of a report to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration.

She has been arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace, common assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Carole McKenzie, head of education at South Lanarkshire Council, said: "We can confirm that, following an incident, parents were informed the following day by letter and the matter is now the subject of a police investigation."