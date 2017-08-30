River Clyde banks show signs of collapse after weir fails

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption The tidal weir helps maintain a steady water level and stops it being affected by the tide

The banks of part of the River Clyde in Glasgow are showing signs of collapse after the gates on a weir jammed, causing water levels to drop.

The banks are usually held up by the pressure of the water.

George Parsonage, of the Glasgow Humane Society, said roads and pathways had cracked on the southern bank after the incident on Tuesday.

Glasgow City Council advised the public to stay away from both banks near the weir which is east of Albert Bridge.

Mr Parsonage said: "I've never seen it this bad in my life.

"There must be £100,000 worth of damage.

"Fortunately there has been no damage to property or people."

A council spokeswoman said one of three gates on the weir had suffered a mechanical fault.

"(This) caused it to jam open; with the effect that water levels to the east of the weir are currently being affected by the tide, rather than being maintained at a steady level," she said.

"This means the outward pressure of the water on the banks of the river has also reduced and there is a risk they could become unstable."

The council has established a multi-agency group to manage the incident, with input from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Sepa.

The tidal weir was originally built to give a regulated height of water for use in cooling systems in the many industries in the east end of Glasgow.

Without the weir, the upper channel would rise and fall with the tide from a depth of more than four metres to a depth of about 1.5 metres.