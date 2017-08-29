Five arrested over murder bids in Port Dundas and Clydebank

Five men have been arrested in Glasgow and Lanarkshire in connection with two attempted murders earlier this year.

Four of them were detained by police in relation to an attack on a 37-year-old man in Glasgow's Port Dundas area on 18 May.

One of the men was also arrested, along with another man, in relation to an attack on a 32-year-old man in the Hardgate area of Clydebank on 28 April.

All five men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led police operation.