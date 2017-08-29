Teenager hurt after being hit by car in Bearsden
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager was injured when he was struck by a car in East Dunbartonshire.
The student was hit as he got off a bus in Duntocher Road, Bearsden, at about 16:05.
Paramedics were called to the scene and he was treated for injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.
The road was closed for a time but later reopened.