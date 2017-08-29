Teenager hurt after being hit by car in Bearsden

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was hit after he got off a bus in Duntocher Road

A teenager was injured when he was struck by a car in East Dunbartonshire.

The student was hit as he got off a bus in Duntocher Road, Bearsden, at about 16:05.

Paramedics were called to the scene and he was treated for injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for a time but later reopened.