Body found in search for missing pensioner Jimmy McGhie

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr McGhie had last been seen in Motherwell on 21 August

A body has been found in a burn by police searching for a missing pensioner.

Jimmy McGhie, from Shotts, North Lanarkshire, was last seen on 21 August in Motherwell.

Police along with Mr McGhie's family and friends joined a major search around the village of Law in an effort to find the 69-year-old.

The police underwater unit recovered a body from Garrion Burn, between Law and Waterloo in Wishaw, on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The man has not been formally identified, however, it is thought at this time to be James McGhie, 69, who has been missing from Shotts since Monday, August 21.

"Mr McGhie's family have been made aware. There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."