Armed police at Strathaven post office robbery
- 28 August 2017
A police firearms units has been called out to an armed robbery in South Lanarkshire.
Police Scotland said the incident was reported just after 09:00 in Green Street, Strathaven.
Photographs on social media showed at least six police vehicles and armed officers outside the premises.
There were no immediate details about how much was taken or whether anyone was injured.