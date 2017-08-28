Armed police at Strathaven post office robbery

Image copyright Strathaven community Facebook page Image caption Armed police were called to the post office in Strathaven on Monday morning

A police firearms units has been called out to an armed robbery in South Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said the incident was reported just after 09:00 in Green Street, Strathaven.

Photographs on social media showed at least six police vehicles and armed officers outside the premises.

There were no immediate details about how much was taken or whether anyone was injured.